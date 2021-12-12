Alabama Police Search for Suspect—After He Stole Their Car From Under Them

Alabama cops are searching for a suspect who fled a traffic stop on foot—and then stole a patrol car out from under them. It’s not clear why Somerville Police tried to halt Tyler James Freeman’s vehicle. But it is clear that he was not having it. He bolted, with an officer in hot pursuit. That, of course, meant the officer was not in the police car and Freeman allegedly took full advantage of that, hopping in and speeding off. The patrol car was later found, but Freeman was in the wind. A few hours later, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said it had called off the search. “Warrants will be obtained for the subject. We will pick him up another day,” it said on Facebook.