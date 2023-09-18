New Video Shows Alabama Cops Tase School Band Director for Refusing to Stop Show
CAUGHT ON TAPE
The violent arrest of an Alabama high school band director last week—allegedly for refusing to stop his students from playing while people exited the stadium following a football game—was caught on shocking video posted to social media over the weekend. Johnny Mims, the band director of Minor High School, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and harassment following the incident. Birmingham police claim that Mims refused to tell his band to stop playing while officers were attempting to get people to leave the stadium following the end of a Thursday night football game. The videos show a group of people, along with Mims, loudly arguing before a police officer uses a taser on Mims’ torso. “In front of the kids?,” a woman screams in the clip, followed by several shouts from band members. Birmingham police spokesperson Officer Truman Fitzgerald stated that Mims resisted arrest and pushed the arresting officer before he was taken down by a stun gun. School officials said Monday that he would be placed on administrative leave, with pay, as the investigation continues.