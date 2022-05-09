Runaway Prison Guard Shot Herself as Cops Closed in on Jailhouse Lovers

Loved-up prison guard Vicky White and her jailhouse beau Casey White have been after an extraordinary 11 days on the run, officials in Indiana confirmed Monday evening.

“We’ve captured them,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told WAAY 31, adding that they were involved in a crash after a police pursuit.

Vicky White, 56, shot herself and has been taken to a hospital, while Casey White, 38, has been taken into custody, WAAY 31 reported.

The pair were found in Evansville, Indiana, just a five hours’ drive away from the Florence, Alabama prison they’d vanished from. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Vicky’s former boss, confirmed their capture.

It appears the pair were eventually undone by a stolen car. Late last week, investigators found Vicky’s rust-colored SUV in a tow yard after the Whites abandoned it off an interstate near Bethesda, Tennessee. Authorities said another car was reported stolen in the same area around the same time. Investigators then tracked that stolen car to Evansville, about 100 miles north of Bethesda, on Monday.

It appears the Whites tried to evade police initially before they crashed the stolen car.

Vicky was a model employee who worked at the Lauderdale County jail for 25 years before claiming on April 29 that she was taking Casey White (no relation) to an appointment at the courthouse before attending a doctor’s appointment herself.

But they never arrived, instead driving Vicky’s patrol car to a shopping mall 10 minutes away then jumping into the rust-colored Ford Edge SUV that Vicky had bought days earlier using a fake identity.

Casey, a hulking 6-foot-9 inmate decorated with white supremacist tattoos, was serving 75 years for, among other things, attempting to kill an ex-girlfriend and killing a dog. He was also awaiting trial for murdering another woman.

