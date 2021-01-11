Alabama Congressman Barry Moore Deletes Twitter After Outrage Over His Riot Posts

Read it at AL.com
Alabama Congressman Barry Moore has only been in office for a week and he’s already had to delete his personal Twitter account. On his official Twitter, the Republican called the Capitol riots “a disgrace”—but the tone on his personal account was much different. “We have more arrests for stealing a podium on Jan. 6th than we do for stealing an election on November 3rd,” read one tweet. Another said: “I understand it was a black police officer that shot the white female veteran. You know that doesn’t fit the narrative.” After the personal tweets were noticed by journalist Jamie Dupree, the account was suspended—and then Moore deleted it “because of the censorship of conservative voices he saw happening,” his spokesman told AL.com.