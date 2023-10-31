Alabama Pol Jailed for FaceTiming Witness in His Bribery Case

Read it at AL.com
An 82-year-old state lawmaker from Alabama was sent to jail on Monday for FaceTiming a witness—the founder of a gospel music non-profit he allegedly tried to bribe to lie to the FBI about a kickback scheme. Rep. John Rogers, a Democrat who has spent four decades in the state legislature, denies violating a court order not to contact anyone in his case and said it was “an erroneous phone call made by someone.” According to AL.com, his spokesman says Rogers accidentally dialed his accountant who has the same last name as the witness.