Alabama Congressman Releases Bizarre Statement ‘Rebutting’ Claims He Helped Incite Capitol Violence
‘GEORGE ORWELLIAN’
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) wants you to know he’s never smoked tobacco, taken illegal drugs, or incited a violent mob to storm the U.S. Capitol. At least, he said as much in a bizarre statement released by his office on Tuesday. “As one of America’s most effective conservative leaders, I defend my honor and reputation against scurrilous, George Orwellian, 1984, Socialist Democrats Politics of Personal Destruction,” Brooks’ statement begins. Brooks, who told a crowd of soon-to-be rioters on Jan. 6 that “today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” is currently facing a censure resolution from his House colleagues. Ali Alexander, one of the organizers of the Jan. 6 rally, said he “schemed up putting maximum pressure on Congress” with Brooks’ help, The Daily Beast reported earlier this week.