Alabama School Investigated Teacher Suspected in Dock Brawl
SCHOOLED
An Alabama elementary school investigated one of its own teachers after community members suspected her of taking part in a wild Montgomery riverfront dock brawl that went viral over the weekend, Newsweek reported. Multiple Facebook posts and comments have reportedly identified a Sophia P. Kingston Elementary employee as one of the white agitators of a melee with a Black riverboat worker, even linking her to a man who admitted he was present for the fight. In a press release, Selma City Schools Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd confirmed an investigation was launched into the employee. “We have fully investigated allegations that one of our employees may have been involved,” he wrote in a statement. “Based on our findings, there is no evidence to support that a Selma City Schools employee was involved in the incident.” Still, others continue to call for the employee’s resignation and question the district’s probe online, according to Newsweek. Alabama cops have charged three white men with assault for the incident, including Richard Roberts, 48, Allen Todd, 23, and Zachery Shipman, 25.