Even Alabama’s Secretary of State Thinks MyPillow Guy Is Full of Sh*t
MYTHBUSTED
As MyPillow CEO and onetime Donald Trump consigliere Mike Lindell continues his whirlwind tour across the country, attempting to push a narrative that the election was stolen, yet another Republican official has outed him as a grifting liar. This time, it was Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill. On Tuesday, he disputed Lindell’s assertion that 100,000 of the state’s votes in the 2020 presidential election were “flipped” from Trump to Biden, and that cybercriminals had hacked into voting machines.
Lindell made the claims in a video after a visit with Merrill in Alabama last week, allegedly to run “tests” on the state’s voter rolls. He said that “every county was affected” and that they’d been hacked via Bluetooth, but failed to offer any evidence to support the theory. The secretary, speaking to AL.com, rebutted this. “All our [voting] machines are custom-built. There’s no modem component. You can’t influence them through a cell phone or a landline. There’s no way they can be probed or numbers manipulated.” He added that Lindell is expected to return to Alabama to conduct further “research.”