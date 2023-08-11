Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville May Not Actually Live There: Report
FLORIDA MAN
Sen. Tommy Tuberville may have gone splitsville from the state he purports to represent, selling off the last properties he owned in Alabama in July, according to The Washington Post. Campaign finance documents and property records obtained by the newspaper indicate that his primary home may in actual fact be a $3 million property in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, that he’s lived in for almost 20 years. The recent sale of his parcels in Macon and Tallapoosa counties for $1.1 million was notarized by a Santa Rosa Beach resident, which the Post reported indicated Tuberville was there on July 14. His wife, Suzanne, is a licensed real estate agent in Florida and has worked at a Santa Rosa Beach firm since the beginning of the year; she does not have an Alabama license. In March 2019, according to the Post, just a few months after Tuberville voted in Florida’s midterm elections, he registered to vote in Alabama—a week before announcing his Senate bid. At the time, he listed his home as an Auburn property that property records indicate is actually owned by Tuberville’s son. A spokesperson for the senator maintained to the Post that his primary residence is in Auburn, Alabama, characterizing the Santa Rosa Beach property as a vacation home.