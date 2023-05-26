CHEAT SHEET
    GOP Sen. Tuberville Questions if ‘Inner City’ Teachers ‘Can Read and Write’

    ‘RUINED WORK ETHIC’

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., attends a hearing to examine United States Special Operations Command and United States Cyber Command in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021.

    Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters

    Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) claimed he doesn’t know if “inner city” teachers “can read and write” on Donald Trump Jr.’s Triggered podcast. “COVID really brought it out, how bad our schools are and how bad our teachers are, in the inner city,” the senator proclaimed. “Most of them in the inner city, I don’t know how they got degrees.” He also griped about teachers unions and how they’ve supposedly “killed” schools. “They want a raise. They want less time to work, less time in school. It’s just, we’ve ruined work ethic in this country,” Tuberville complained. “We don’t work at it anymore. We push an easy life.” Citing a report that found 23 Baltimore City schools had zero students proficient in math, the politician continued to harp on about public schools. “If you can’t read and if you can’t write, you can’t live in a country like this and not have somebody help you make it through life, which is what a lot of this government wants,” he said. Tuberville’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from AL.com.

