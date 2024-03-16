Alabama Senator Tuberville: ‘We’re Losing Our Kids to a Satanic Cult’
FEAR YE, FEAR YE
Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville described his opponents as a “Satanic cult” in a speech he made on Friday in Utah. Armed with an upside down copy of the U.S. constitution, the diehard Trump ally addressed about 100 GOP delegates. “I’ve traveled all over the country—all 50 states—I’ve been in good places and bad places. The one thing I saw, we are losing our kids to a Satanic cult,” Tuberville said. He was campaigning for Trent Staggs, one of the Republican candidates vying for Mitt Romney’s soon-to-be-vacated senate seat. Tuberville added that the 2024 election was really a contest of “anti-American versus American.” “There’s not one Democrat that can tell you they stand up for God,” he said, before launching into tirades about transgender people, immigrants, and left-wing mobs. He also claimed the justice system was corrupted by the federal “cult” to let criminals walk free but hunt “innocent people who really love this country”—an apparent reference to Jan. 6 rioters.