Alabama Shakes Drummer Busted for Child Abuse
Alabama Shakes drummer Steve Johnson has been accused of child abuse and violating his probation from a previous domestic violence case, WAFF reported. Few details were released, but the 35-year-old musician is being held on a charge of “willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.” It was just a year ago that Johnson was given a suspended sentence and 24 months probation for allegedly threatening and choking his ex-wife after their 2018 divorce. His Grammy-winning band, best known for the hit “Hold On,” is on hiatus.