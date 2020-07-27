Alabama State Rep. Slammed for Celebrating First KKK Grand Wizard’s Birthday
HATEFUL
Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes (R) is facing backlash after sharing a Facebook post celebrating the birthday of a Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader. The post, which was published Sunday, came a full two weeks after Nathan Bedford Forrest’s birthday and on the same day as the memorial service for civil rights leader and longtime Georgia lawmaker John Lewis. “This weekend while most people were celebrating the life of John Lewis, a true American Hero, Will Dismukes was in the same city celebrating Nathan Forrest, the first Grand Wizard of the KKK,” Democratic state Rep. Chris England said. “This should clear up any questions about whose side Will Dismukes is on.”
Criticism of Dismukes’ celebration came from both sides of the aisle, as GOP Alabama House leader Rep. Danny Garrett said he “cannot fathom why anyone in 2020 celebrates the birthday of the 1st KKK Grand Wizard.” Dismukes posted to Facebook Monday stating that he did not intend to disrespect Lewis or glorify the KKK.