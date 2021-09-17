Student Arrested for Allegedly Stealing School Fire Extinguisher for Viral TikTok Challenge

Read it at Associated Press
Sometimes 15 seconds of TikTok fame isn’t worth the price. A student at Robertsdale High School in south Alabama is now facing criminal charges over stealing a fire extinguisher from the school for the “Devious Licks” TikTok challenge, the Associated Press reported. Its principal said the student was caught on surveillance cameras nabbing the device, leading to a suspension from the school. The company said it is banning any videos with the hashtag “devious licks” and similar phrases to help curb the challenge, which inspires people to steal a variety of things from school to garner online fame. Schools in the state have also sent out letters warning parents of the challenge.