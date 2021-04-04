CHEAT SHEET
Alabama Superfan’s COVID Death Sparks Contact Tracing Probe in Indiana
The COVID-19 death of a well-known University of Alabama superfan, just days after he attended the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, has sparked a contact-tracing probe there. Luke Ratliff, 23, a senior at Alabama, was a fixture at Crimson Tide games, easily recognizable in his trademark plaid jacket. IndyStar reports that on March 28, Ratliff traveled to Indianapolis to cheer on Alabama as they played UCLA, returned to Tuscaloosa the next day, and was hospitalized soon after. Ratliff, whose nickname was Fluffopotamus, died Friday of the virus, the Tuscaloosa News reported. Indiana officials confirmed they are now trying to figure out if the college student might have infected anyone while he was at the game.