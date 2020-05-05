Alabama Teacher Charged in Hunting Death of 11-Year-Old Boy
Alabama police have charged a teacher with reckless manslaughter in the death of an 11-year-old boy killed during a turkey shoot. Joshua Stewart Burks, 35, who is a Marine Corps veteran and amputee, was with the victim and his father on an expedition organized by a group that supports wounded veterans when he fired the shot that killed Troy Ellis and injured his father, Obed, on Friday. His attorney, Jonathan C. McCardle, told AL.com: “Mr. Burks in no manner intended for this horrible accident to occur and feels extremely sorry and hurt for the Ellis family. While I feel criminal charges should not have been brought forth here, we look forward to working with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office in bringing a resolution for all involved in this horrible accident.”