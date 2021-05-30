Alabama Teacher Busted for Sexual Abuse of Students Kills Herself
OUT ON BAIL
An Alabama high school English teacher apparently died by suicide two days after being charged with the rape and sodomy of two underage students, AL.com reported. Leslie Gillespie, 44, was a teacher at R.A. Hubbard High School in North Courtland. On Thursday, she was booked on felony charges and released on $60,000 bond; on Saturday she was found dead at home. “It appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” coroner Scott Norwood said. A number of educators have taken their own lives recently amid allegations of sexual misconduct, including an assistant principal in North Carolina accused of inappropriate contact in 1992, and a Florida teacher busted in a sting operation.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741