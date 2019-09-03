CHEAT SHEET
Alabama Teen ‘Confesses to Shooting All Five Members of Family Dead,’ Cops Say
Authorities in Alabama say a teenager has confessed to shooting dead all five members of his family. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the 14-year-old suspect is assisting with their investigations and is helping officers locate the suspected weapon—a 9mm handgun that the teen allegedly said he threw away after the shootings. The sheriff’s office initially said two of the five victims had been airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, but later confirmed that all five had died. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, “The 14-year-old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence.”