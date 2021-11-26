14-Year-Old Leads Sheriffs On Wild Chase After Escaping Alabama ‘Boot Camp’

Read it at AL.com
Talk about a Thanksgiving break.
A 14-year old escaped a juvenile detention camp in Jasper, Alabama on Wednesday, stole a car, and led authorities on a chase across county lines before spike strips took the wind out of his caper, AL.com reported. It took two sheriffs departments to deflate the attempted getaway from the state’s George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp, as Walker County authorities spotted and sped after the fleeing teen on Highway 118, while Lafayette County laid out the traps that burst all four of the hijacked auto’s tires, according to a Facebook post.
The authorities then took custody of the unidentified kid “without incident,” their social media reported.