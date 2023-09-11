CHEAT SHEET
Obnoxious Alabama Fans Shout Racial Slurs at Texas Football Players
The NCAA football game between Alabama and Texas turned sour on Saturday when a group of rowdy fans started hurling racist and homophobic remarks. A video of the incident circulated online, showing Black players for Texas standing on the sideline as Alabama fans repeatedly shouted at the players, with one fan screaming a slew of derogatory comments. “You fucking f----t! You guys are all f----ts!” the man continuously yells. “Go back to the projects, f----ts!” The players didn’t seem too bothered as they danced and waved for the crowd and went back to business on the football field. The Texas Longhorns beat the Crimson Tide 34-24.