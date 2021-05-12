Alabama Woman Pleads Guilty to Robbing Bank for Plastic Surgery Money
An Alabama woman pleaded guilty Monday to robbing a bank to pay for her cosmetic surgery procedures. Iconic Facce, formerly known as Jimmy Maurice Lewis II, copped to two counts of robbery for a 2019 robbery of BanCorpSouth, a bank in Gulfport, Alabama, and she received two sentences of 15 years each to be served concurrently. Facce had written in a note to a teller during the robbery, “you have 1 minute to give the money do not be wrong are [sic] die.” She later traveled to Mexico and paid for plastic surgery with her ill-gotten gains, authorities said, but she was arrested near the Houston airport reentering the country. Witnesses identified her by her swollen face, a common marker of recent procedures. Facce had also served time for robbing an Alabama bank in 2009.