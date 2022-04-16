Alabama Woman Alleges Controversial Brookside Police Stole Her Life Savings and Pain Meds
HIGHWAY ROBBERY
In a lawsuit filed this week, an Alabama woman alleges officers with the Brookside Police Department ridiculed her during a traffic stop, after stealing her life savings and pain medication. Jeanetta Jones, 62, of Jefferson County, claims she was pulled over without cause one afternoon in December 2021. When asked why she was being stopped, the officers told her they had the power to stop whoever they want, AL.com reports. According to the suit, “One officer asked her how she could drive the car she had and she replied that God had blessed her.” Drug-sniffing dogs also searched the car without Jones’ consent, the suit claims. Before leaving, the cops took $5,000 cash, which Jones claims was her life savings, as well as her prescription medication, Percocet. “She requested the return of her money and medication,” the suit claims. “They refused to return either and laughed at her.” The department, the two unnamed officers, and the former chief are all listed as defendants in the suit. The allegations follow an investigation by AL.com that revealed that under the former police chief’s supervision, the Brookside Police Department unfairly targeted motorists to collect fines from tickets.