Alabama Woman Livestreamed 1-Year-Old Granddaughter Being Sexually Abused by Father, Police Say

An Alabama grandmother allegedly livestreamed her 1-year-old granddaughter being sexually abused by the child’s 19-year-old father to a pornography site, AL.com reports. Lisa Williamson is the child’s maternal grandmother, and she’s charged with five felonies, including production of porn with a minor and sex abuse of a child, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms. Steven Anthony Jackson is charged with production of child pornography and first degree sodomy for the March 19 broadcast. The state has taken the child into protective custody.