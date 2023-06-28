CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Alabama Woman Accused of Kidnapping Then Pushing Woman Off Cliff
BAD CARR-MA
Read it at WHNT
An Alabama woman faces a capital murder charge after allegedly kidnapping a woman and shoving her to her death nearly two years ago, authorities said. Loretta Carr, 45, was arrested Sunday in connection with the case, according to DeKalb County jail records. In a criminal complaint obtained by WHNT on Tuesday, Carr is accused of “intentionally” causing the death of the victim, Mary Elizabeth Isbell, by “pushing her off a cliff” in Oct. 2021. Isbell, 37, was reported missing last January. Police did not immediately share an alleged motive, or comment on whether the two women knew one another. Carr has demanded a preliminary hearing, citing a lack of evidence for a capital murder charge, according to WAFF.