Alabama Woman Steals Guns—to Pay for Bail, Cops Say

Mary Jackson was in a bind: the Alabama woman was wanted on 17 warrants for credit card fraud, and it was only a matter of time before she was nabbed and put in jail. So, police say, the Mobile resident stole 14 guns from a neighbor’s home, intending to sell them to raise bail money for her eventual arrest. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said the theft could have led to much more serious crimes. “We don’t want to see any guns out on the street, but some were rifles and such that fire multiple rounds,” Capt. Paul Burch told Fox10. “We were glad to recover what we did as quickly as we did before it made it into the wrong hands.” Jackson is now, you guessed it, in jail.