Cops Search for Woman Who Vanished After Stopping to Help Child Walking Alone Along Highway
CHILLING
Police in Alabama are searching for a woman who disappeared after stopping to help a young child wandering alone alongside a highway. On Thursday night, Carlethia Russell, 25, was driving home from work when she called both 911 and her brother’s girlfriend to report the child she saw walking by a stretch of Interstate 459, AL.com reported. “My son’s girlfriend heard her asking the child, ‘Are you Ok? She never heard the child say anything but then she heard our daughter scream,’’ Russell’s mother said, according to AL.com. “From there all you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate.” When authorities arrived to respond to Russell’s 911 call, they found her vehicle and belongings, but no trace of her or the child. A desperate search to find Russell continued into Friday.