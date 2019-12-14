Three Sets of Human Remains Found During Alamo Renovations

CHEAT SHEET
    Three sets of human remains were discovered inside the Alamo during an archeological exploration ahead of planned renovations at the site, state officials said. “The remains encountered appear to be indicative of a teenage or young adult, infant, and large adult,” a press release from the Texas General Land Office said. The remains were found in the Alamo church’s monks burial room and nave, according to the the Texas General Land Office. After the discovery, excavation of the site was halted, and none of the remains have been removed from the site, according to the release. The Associated Press reports that the findings come after the Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation filed a federal lawsuit seeking to halt the $450 million renovation. The suit claims the group should have a say in what happens to the unearthed human remains because many of them are descendants of people who lived near the site. Remains were also found at the site in San Antonio in 1995 and 1989.

