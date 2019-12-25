Alan Dershowitz Spotted Talking With Trump at Mar-a-Lago Christmas Eve Party
President Trump was seen speaking with attorney Alan Dershowitz on Tuesday evening at a Christmas Eve dinner amid speculation that the lawyer might join the president's impeachment legal team. The two were spotted chatting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Bloomberg reports that the White House did not comment on the interaction. Photos appeared to show that Alexander Ovechkin, a Russian-born hockey player for the Washington Nationals, also attended the dinner. Earlier this month, the New York Times reported that Trump’s lawyers were considering adding Dershowitz, a Harvard law professor, to their team for the upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate. Dershowitz publicly defended the president during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, as well as during the impeachment inquiry by the House.