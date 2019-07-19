CHEAT SHEET
Alan Dershowitz Boasts of ‘Perfect Sex Life’ on Fox News
Lawyer Alan Dershowitz boasted of his “perfect sex life” on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show Thursday night, further escalating a feud with lawyer David Boies over accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. “I have had sex with one woman since the day I met Jeffrey Epstein. I challenge David Boies to say under oath that he’s only had sex with one woman during that same period of time. He has an abnormal amount of chutzpah to attack me and challenge my perfect, perfect sex life during the relevant period of time,” Dershowitz said. “He’s doing it for money.” Dershowitz was on the team of lawyers that helped secure the 2007 non-prosecution agreement for Epstein, while Boies is representing a number of Epstein’s accusers. Boies is suing Dershowitz for defamation, and Dershowitz has called for a federal investigation into Boies. Epstein is currently facing federal charges in New York.