Alan Dershowitz Has Quite a Theory as to Why Trump Conviction Won’t be Overturned
DERSHOWITZ’D
Alan Dershowitz has a new theory as to why Donald Trump’s conviction won’t be overturned by any appeal judges: they don’t want to be “Dershowitz’d.” He imparted this nugget of wisdom on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast after Trump was found guilty in his hush-money trial on Thursday, according to Newsweek. “People know what happened to me when I defended Donald Trump on the floor of the Senate. Nobody on Martha’s Vineyard would speak to me,” Dershowitz explained, adding that he was also “cancelled” by Harvard. By that logic, he opined, no judge would want to be the one to overturn the historic conviction. “These are people who have to live with their families. These are people who don’t wanna be Dershowitz’d,” he said. He added on Fox News, however, that he “can’t imagine” how the same court that reversed Harvey Weinstein’s conviction “wouldn’t reverse this conviction if it got up there.”