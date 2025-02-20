Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Alan Dershowitz: I’m Suing JFK’s Grandson for Defamation Over ‘Wife-Killer’ Dig
EN GARDE
The 86-year-old lawyer, who once represented the Kennedy family, had some choice words for the late president’s only grandchild.
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
Published
Feb. 20 2025
6:02PM EST
Genya Savilov / AFP / Getty Images
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
ByJoshFiallo
Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Musk and Hannity Talk Right Over Trump in Awkward Fox News Interview
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
Elon Musk Hits Astronaut With Shocking Slur After Being Slammed Over ‘Lie’
Liam Archacki
Politics
MAGA Cheers on ‘King’ Trump Dropping Pretense of Democracy
Julia Ornedo
Politics
Secret Service Freaked Out by Trump’s Adoring Female Aide
Dan Ladden-Hall
Politics
Dolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee