Politics

Alan Dershowitz: I’m Suing JFK’s Grandson for Defamation Over ‘Wife-Killer’ Dig

EN GARDE

The 86-year-old lawyer, who once represented the Kennedy family, had some choice words for the late president’s only grandchild.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

articles/2012/11/21/legalizing-our-zionism/dershowitz_ayhbqf
Genya Savilov / AFP / Getty Images
Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk and Hannity Talk Right Over Trump in Awkward Fox News Interview
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsElon Musk Hits Astronaut With Shocking Slur After Being Slammed Over ‘Lie’
Liam Archacki
PoliticsMAGA Cheers on ‘King’ Trump Dropping Pretense of Democracy
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsSecret Service Freaked Out by Trump’s Adoring Female Aide
Dan Ladden-Hall
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee