Trump Lawyer Alan Dershowitz Puts Jared Kushner Up for Nobel Peace Prize
NO CHANCE
The celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz—whose rogues’ gallery of a client list includes Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, and Donald Trump—has submitted a long-shot Nobel Peace Prize nomination for Jared Kushner, according to The Guardian. As a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School, Dershowitz is one of many thousands of people around the world, from members of parliament to university professors, who is eligible to nominate anyone they want for the prize, regardless of merit. The lawyer chose to nominate Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, for their role in negotiating four deals between Israel and Arab nations. Dershowitz defended Trump in his first impeachment trial last year, and has urged the Senate to dismiss the second article of impeachment against the former president next week because Trump is no longer in office.