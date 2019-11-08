LEGAL BATTLE
Alan Dershowitz Says Epstein Accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre Has Harmed His Health With ‘False’ Allegations
Alan Dershowitz’s attorneys filed a counterclaim Thursday against one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, alleging that she damaged the Harvard Law professor's reputation, business, and health. The countersuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, alleges that Giuffre made false allegations against him that have caused him severe emotional distress, including “cardiac conditions.” Giuffre has alleged that Epstein, a convicted sex offender, trafficked her to other men, including Dershowitz and Prince Andrew. Dershowitz denies the claims, and says travel records, credit card statements and phone records prove he was never in the places where Giuffre claims to have had sex with him, according to the lawsuit. “I await the opportunity to cross examine my false accuser and the lawyers who pressured her to falsely accuse me,” Dershowitz said in a statement. “I will prove that before she was pressured by her lawyers to name me, she told the FBI and her friends the names of the men with whom she claimed to have had sex, and she did not include me. To the contrary, she wrote that she had never even met me.”