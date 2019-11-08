BATTLE OF THE LAWSUITS
Lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein Accusers Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Alan Dershowitz
A lawyer for two of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers filed a lawsuit against Alan Dershowitz on Friday, alleging the embattled Harvard professor invented a fake extortion plot to “distract attention from his own misconduct.” The suit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court by lawyer David Boies, comes just one day after Dershowitz filed his own lawsuit against the lawyer and his client, Virginia Giuffre.
Boies, who also represents Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome, alleged in the suit that Dershowitz was a “long-time friend” of the disgraced financier and has been “personally accused under oath by two women of sexually abusing them when they were young.” Dershowitz, in his own Thursday suit, claims Giuffre “conspired with her lawyers to publish her false and defamatory claims of and concerning Dershowitz with a knowing or reckless disregard of their falsity.” “In an effort to distract attention from his own misconduct, Defendant has engaged in a campaign to attack and vilify each of the lawyers who have represented his victims, one of which is Plaintiff,” the suit alleges. Boies is now seeking damages in excess of $25,000.