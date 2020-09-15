Alan Dershowitz Sues CNN for $300 Million Over Impeachment Coverage
‘FALSE NARRATIVE’
Alan Dershowitz filed a libel suit against CNN on Tuesday seeking $300 million for what the lawsuit described as the news outlet’s portrayal of the lawyer as an “intellectual who had lost his mind,” according to The Wrap. Dershowitz alleges that CNN selectively left out some of his comments on President Trump's impeachment and subsequently created a false narrative. Dershowitz spoke on the Senate floor as a member of President Donald Trump’s defense team at his impeachment trial about what’s considered an illegal “quid pro quo.” He provided three different motives that political figures may have for re-election but alleges in the lawsuit that CNN triggered a “sea of lies” in the media by re-airing only one of his quotes multiple times. The lawsuit claims Dershowitz was framed as someone who thought “that the President of the United States could commit illegal acts as long as he thought it would help his reelection and that his reelection was in the public interest.”