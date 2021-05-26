Alan Dershowitz Sues Netflix Over Epstein Documentary
DERSHOWITZ, DEFAMED?
Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law School professor and former counsel to Jeffrey Epstein, has filed suit over the Netflix documentary series Filthy Rich about the pedophile financier. Dershowitz sat for interviews for the show, which dropped in May 2020, but he claims Netflix and producers Leroy & Morton Productions and Radical Media crafted a “a deliberately one-sided narrative.” He accuses the streaming service and the producers of libel as well as fraudulent inducement, claiming the show’s creators pledged not to disparage him, particularly with regards to accusations he raped Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. He has denied the allegations, and his lawyers said in their complaint Wednesday, “It wasn’t a ‘he said/she said’ situation, however, given Professor Dershowitz’s totality of the evidence establishing he never had sex with Giuffre.” Netflix responded, “Mr. Dershowitz’s lawsuit is without merit, and we will vigorously defend our partners and the series.”