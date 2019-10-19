CHEAT SHEET
Alan Dershowitz to Counter-Sue Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre for Defamation
Lawyers for Alan Dershowitz filed a legal letter Friday warning that they will counter-sue Virginia Giuffre, a woman who has claimed she was kept as Jeffrey Epstein’s sex slave. On Wednesday, a court ruled that Giuffre’s defamation suit against Dershowitz can go forward. Dershowitz had tried to get the suit dropped after he denied that Epstein, who died by apparent suicide in a Manhattan correctional facility awaiting trial in August, “lent” Giuffre to him for sex. Dershowitz’s countersuit means that Giuffre has to find new legal counsel because he plans to call her current law firm as witnesses in his own case. Dershowitz, who has claimed he will call the FBI to his trial, will publish the book Guilt by Accusation: The Challenge of Proving Innocence in the Age of #MeToo on Nov. 19. “The goal is simple,” he told Page Six. “To have the truth come out. I have nothing to hide.”