Alan Dershowitz to Sue Netflix Over Jeffrey Epstein Docuseries
SEX ALLEGATIONS
Former OJ Simpson defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz will be suing Netflix for including an accusation in its documentary series, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, that Epstein trafficked Virginia Roberts Guiffre and forced her to have sex with Dershowitz. The celebrity lawyer claims that Guiffre admitted she’d never met him and that Netflix had documented evidence of the alleged admission. In the show, Guiffre names both Dershowitz and Prince Andrew as men who abused her. Dershowitz appeared on the show to deny her account, and Buckingham Palace has repeatedly denied Prince Andrew’s involvement. U.S. attorneys have requested that Buckingham Palace deliver Prince Andrew to the U.S. for questioning.