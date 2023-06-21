CHEAT SHEET
    Missing Sub’s Faulty Battery Forced a Past Trip to Abort Early

    REPEATING HISTORY

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland

    OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS/Handout via Reuters

    A man who took a trip last year in the same Titan submersible that disappeared over the weekend revealed that the vessel’s batteries unexpectedly drained on his voyage, forcing it to end almost three hours early. Alan Estrada was on the now-missing sub last July, after embarking on the same tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. But his trip was cut short when he said the Titan’s batteries suddenly drained to 40 percent power just an hour into the four-hour excursion, forcing the crew to jet back up to the surface. “My biggest concern was obviously losing my life,” the actor and YouTuber told DailyMail.com. “All the people who made this expedition … we are aware of the risks we are taking. It's not a surprise.” Estrada added that the sub even lost communications for two hours during his trip—eerily similar to what happened on Sunday, when the Titan went dark with five people onboard. The submersible has been missing ever since. A frantic search is still underway to locate it.

