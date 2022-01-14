Accused Proud Boy Rioter Is Undone by His Embarrassing Modeling Pics
‘Ray Ban Terrorist’
A Proud Boy’s fledgling modeling career helped lead to his arrest Friday when online sleuths used old catwalk photos to identify the man seen wearing Ray Ban sunglasses in photos from the insurrection. The unidentified rioter was dubbed “RayBanTerrorist” by online sleuths and was No. 222 on the FBI’s list of still unidentified Jan. 6 suspects. Sleuths used facial recognition to match photos of him at the riot to photos with visible tattoos, and to a 2019 news story from Tampa Bay that featured a New Year’s post from Fischer’s Instagram page. That led them to more photos, including one published by HuffPost of Fischer on the catwalk, modeling a pair of underwear with gold crotch patch. He was arrested in Florida and charged with assaulting, resisting, and impeding federal officers, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and civil disorder.