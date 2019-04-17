Peru’s Ex-President Dies From Self-Inflicted Gun Shot While Being Arrested on Corruption Allegations

Peru's former President Alan García died Wednesday after shooting himself when police came to arrest him, according to multiple media reports. García is accused of taking bribes from a construction company while he was president—which he denies. Cops were sent to arrest him Wednesday. García served as president of the country twice—from 1985 to 1990 and again from 2006 to 2011. The allegations are linked to his second term. Peru's four most recent presidents are all being investigated for corruption while a fifth is serving a prison sentence for corruption offenses.

García underwent emergency surgery after shooting himself as police attempted to detain him. The former president recently tried to seek asylum in Uruguay as prosecutors in Peru investigated the corruption allegations against him. García was accused of illegally taking payments from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. His attorney, Erasmo Reyna, said outside the hospital he would seek justice for his client.