Alleged ‘Boogaloo Boy’ Charged Over Chilling Threats to California Health Official
‘ENJOY THE BOOGALOO!’
A California man who police have linked to the extremist, far-right, anti-government Boogaloo movement has been charged in connection to 24 threatening letters that were sent to Santa Clara’s top public-health official, NBC Bay Area reports. Alan Joseph Viarengo, 55, has not yet entered a plea but is facing two felony charges, including stalking and threatening a public official. Police say the letters were designed to intimidate Santa Clara County Health Officer Sara Cody, with one ending: “Fuck all authority. Enjoy the Boogaloo!” Another letter read: “I’m glad you are getting threats... I posted your residence everywhere I could; I hope someone follows through.” Attorney Cody Salfen, who is representing Viarengo, said his client is a “a law-abiding citizen” who is respected in his community. He teaches statistics at Gilroy’s Gavilan College, according NBC Bay Area. Detectives found more than 100 firearms, explosives, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and Confederate flags at his home.