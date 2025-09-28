Reality Star, 20, ‘Banged Up’ in Car Accident
T-BONES & TIARAS
Former child beauty pageant contestant Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is recovering following a car accident. The 20-year-old nursing student was pulling out of her driveway in Denver, Colorado, on Friday when she was “T-boned” by an allegedly inattentive driver. Her mother, “Mama” June Stroud, shared the news in an Instagram post in which she said that Thompson was “banged up” in the incident. “Somebody actually wasn’t paying attention and T-boned her on her road,” Stroud said. “She is banged up a little bit, but other than that, she is OK,” Stroud added in the caption to her video. Thompson is currently living in Denver and attending Regis University, where she is studying neonatal care. Thompson rose to fame at the age of 6 when she captivated audiences during an appearance on the reality TV show Toddlers & Tiaras. Her precocious personality landed her a spinoff, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which ran for four seasons between 2012 and 2017. Stroud, who continues to appear alongside her daughter in her own reality show, Mama June: Family Crisis, noted that this was Thompson’s “first car wreck.”