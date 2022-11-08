Alanis Morissette Says Sexism Is Behind Her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame No-Show
YOU OUGHTA KNOW
Alanis Morrissette explained her unexpected withdrawal from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday with a post hinting at sexist treatment on the part of the show’s production team. Morissette had rehearsed a duet of “You’re So Vain” with Olivia Rodrigo to be performed at the show in tribute to inductee Carly Simon but ultimately dropped out, leaving Rodrigo to perform the song alone. As speculation swirled about the mysterious withdrawal, Morissette issued a statement on her Instagram Live account on Monday clarifying that it had nothing to do with Rodrigo, whom Morissette says she adores. “I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career,” Morissette’s statement continued. “Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women.” The statement did not include specific allegations as to what had taken place in the lead up to the ceremony.