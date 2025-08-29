Alarm Over Latest Sighting of Remote Amazon Tribe
An isolated tribe living deep in the Peruvian Amazon rainforest has been spotted entering a neighboring village, raising concerns that they are under stress from nearby development. Members of the Mashco Piro tribe have been seen around the Yine village of Nueva Oceania, according to Enrique Añez, president of the indigenous Yine community. “It is very worrying; they are in danger,” he told The Associated Press. Añez said heavy machinery has been cutting paths into the tribe’s territory. The Mascho Piro, one of the biggest uncontacted groups in the world, have previously killed loggers who encroached on their lands. Survival International, an indigenous rights advocacy group, said the logging company Maderera Canales Tahuamanu has been building a bridge that could provide outsiders easier access to the Mascho Piro’s territory, possibly raising the risk of disease and conflict. Survival International researcher Teresa Mayo said “nothing has changed” in land protection in the year since the tribe killed the loggers. “The Yine are now reporting to have seen both the Mashco Piro and the loggers exactly in the same space almost at the same time,” she said. “The clash could be imminent.” The logging company did not respond to a request for comment from the AP.