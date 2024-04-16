Alarms Went Off on Ship Hours Before Bridge Crash: Report
WARNING SIGNS
Alarms went off on some of the refrigerated containers on board the Dali cargo ship hours before the vessel left port and catastrophically crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, according to a report. A source familiar with the matter told the Associated Press that the alarms indicated an inconsistent power supply on the ship while it was still docked. The Dali later lost power as it left port and approached the bridge—as indicated by videos showing lights going out and coming back on in videos of the March 26 incident—ultimately hitting a support pillar and causing the bridge to collapse. Six members of a road repair crew on the bridge at the time of the collision were killed—two of whom have not yet been found. Authorities announced Monday that a fourth body had been recovered after being found trapped inside a missing construction vehicle in the Patapsco River. The announcement came on the same day the FBI confirmed it is conducting a criminal investigation into the events leading up to the crash.