CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Alaska 17-Year-Old Stuns Herself, the World With 100m Breaststroke Gold
HOMETOWN HERO
Read it at Associated Press
Lydia Jacoby, the first Alaskan to ever compete in Olympic swimming, won a stunning victory in the 100-meter breaststroke Monday night in Tokyo, beating the world record holder and clinching a gold medal at just 17. Jacoby herself appeared shocked at her victory in the moments following the race. The teenager edged out heavily favored competitors Tatiana Schoenmaker of South Africa and fellow American Lilly King in the final stretch of the race. King holds the world record in the event and won the gold at the 2016 Rio de Janiero Olympics. Video from Seward, Alaska, where Jacoby lives, showed a gymnasium full of supporters getting hype for the hometown hero as she took gold.