Airline Grounds Flights After Nationwide Tech Failure

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour has announced that her ovarian cancer, which she was first diagnosed with in 2021, has returned for a third time. Amanpour revealed the news in an interview with Hannah Vaughan Jones on the Changing the Ovarian Cancer Story podcast, noting that it was being “very well managed.” She also discussed why she publicly announced her initial diagnosis in 2021, explaining that viewers expressed concern after she didn’t make any appearances on CNN for an entire month. “People started to ask about where am I, have I been fired, am I alive, dead, whatever, and I decided when I got back in front of the camera after four weeks... to say something because I actually wanted to do a service, not just to my viewers but to those who might be in a similar situation,” she explained. She took time away from work in 2021 to undergo major surgery and to recover before starting several months’ worth of chemotherapy. Amanpour also emphasized the importance of listening to your body, crediting it with being the reason she received such quick care.
- 1CNN Host Reveals Her Cancer Has ReturnedGET WELL SOONShe was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021.
- 2Airline Grounds Flights After Nationwide Tech FailureTURN IT OFF AND ON?Alaska Airlines said the problems led to widespread cancellations.
- 3Historian Breaks Down Trump’s ‘Shocking’ East Wing TeardownREDUCED TO RUBBLEThe building’s original architect may have wanted it to appear palatial, but President George Washington said no.
- 4Scientists Safely Test New Way to BreatheAIR BUTTThe tests could be a harbinger of new ways to help those struggling to breathe.
- 5Johnny Depp Lands First Big Role Since Defamation TrialBAH HUMBUGThe actor is returning to the big screen as an iconic Christmas villain.
- 6Reality Star Denies Desecrating ‘Wheel of Fortune’ SetHE SAID, HE SAID“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” host Ryan Seacrest claimed that Derek Hough almost broke the 2,400-pound wheel.
- 7‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Star Dies at 23'A FIGHTER'The young star’s family announced her death this week.
- 8Treasure Hunter Finds 15,000 Roman Coins in Clay PotsWALE OF A FINDHe had only found 2,700 coins in 10 years with his metal detector.
- 9Man Who Blasted ‘Star Wars’ Music at Trump’s Troops Sues‘IMPERIAL’ TAKEDOWNSam O’Hara, 35, says the detention violated his constitutional rights.
- 10Man Returns Stolen ‘Cursed’ Stones After ‘Personal Tragedy’CURSE LIFTED?The tourist took the volcanic rocks several years ago from a national park in Spain.
Airline Grounds Flights After Nationwide Tech Failure
Alaska Airlines has grounded its entire fleet after a second technology failure in three months. An IT problem hit the Seattle-based carrier’s primary data center at around 3.30 p.m. on Oct. 23. It said it did not believe a cyber attack was to blame, and no safety concerns have arisen during the ground stop. Speaking to the New York Post, the airline said, “Alaska Airlines is experiencing an IT outage that has resulted in a systemwide ground stop of Alaska and Horizon Air flights across our network, causing delays and cancellations.” Horizon Air, a subsidiary of Alaska, is also affected, although Hawaiian Airlines is operating as usual. “We deeply apologize to our guests whose travel plans have been disrupted today. We’re working to get them to their destinations as quickly as we can. For those who have a flight with us, please check your flight status before leaving for the airport. Also, a flexible travel policy is in place to support our guests.” The airline suffered a similar issue in July, with its flights grounded for three hours. The Daily Beast has contacted Alaska Airlines for comment.
By now, you’ve seen the pictures. The East Wing of the White House is being fully demolished as President Donald Trump begins construction on a massive 90,000-square foot ballroom. (The entire White House, at present, is only 55,000 square feet.) The left sees it as a visual symbol of Trump’s willingness to run roughshod over tradition. The right thinks it’s much ado about nothing. To cast some light on the whole debate and get beyond the partisan spin, I reached out to White house historian and author Kate Brower, who has written extensively about the physical structure and the people who live and work within it.Her reaction can be summed up in two words: “Heartbreaking” and “shocking.” Just about every president has made some changes in the White House, Brower explained, but the ballroom is the largest renovation conducted since President Harry Truman had the place gutted in the late 1940s and early 1950s. (Truman and his family lived at the nearby Blair House while the renovations were going on.)“To me, I just couldn’t have imagined this ever happening,” she said. “And where are the guardrails?” Click through to hear more of our conversation, and learn more White House history.
Scientists have safely tested a method of delivering oxygen to the human body through the butt, potentially opening a surprising new pathway to aid humans suffering respiratory failure. The technique, called enteral ventilation, delivers oxygen via a liquid squeezed into the rectum, where the oxygen is then absorbed by intestines. According to the report, the worst side effect patients experienced from the procedure was mild bloating. Speaking to 404 Media, Dr. Takanori Takebe said enteral ventilation was “not meant to replace mechanical ventilators or ECMO, but rather to serve as a complementary oxygenation route.” Though the test concluded that the process is safe, it has yet to be tested on patients suffering respiratory failure. If future testing is successful, enteral ventilation could serve as a temporary measure to help patients get oxygen before normal lung function resumes or a patient can get on a ventilator. This could prove particularly helpful for newborn infants or patients suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.
Johnny Depp is making his making his big acting comeback as the star of Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol after his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The estranged couple’s public feud began when Heard, 39, wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse. Though Heard did not name a perpetrator, Depp, 62, initiated a defamation case claiming that the op-ed implied he was an abuser. The Pirates of the Caribbean star walked away from the trial with $14 million in damages; Heard was awarded $2 million in damages. Now, the Golden Globe winner will be back on the big screen in the Charles Dickens adaptation directed by Ti West (X, Pearl, and Maxxxine). The logline describes it as “a thrilling ghost story… following one man’s supernatural journey to face his past, present, and future and fight for a second chance.” Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough is expected to a co-star in the film, which is set for release by Paramount on November 13, 2026.
Derek Hough, 40, slammed Ryan Seacrest for claiming he had to lecture the Dancing With the Stars judge off-air. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune host Seacrest, 50, said Hough jumped on the 2,400-pound wheel during a break in a September episode. “In the commercial break, [he] was jumping on the center of the wheel and having Bruno spin it, much like the top of a cake ornament,” Seacrest told USA Today on Monday. “We did say, ‘Please don’t do that. That would break it, and there’s only one of those wheels. If that breaks, we have a real problem.’” Hough refuted Seacrest’s accusation on Wednesday. “Btw, this is 1000% NOT true,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, under a screenshot of Seacrest’s comments. “I would never disrespect a set like that however awesome that would’ve been to be ‘spun around it like a cake ornament’ haha.” Hough finished the episode strong, raising $63,350 for his chosen charity, Feeding America, a nonprofit that operates over 200 food banks.
Isabelle Tate, who recently made her television debut in 9-1-1: Nashville, has died. Tate’s family confirmed in an online obituary that the actress died on Sunday. She was 23. Tate’s agent later told Entertainment Tonight that she died from “a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease,” a neurological disorder that affects nerve responses. The actress had previously discussed becoming a wheelchair user after the condition weakened her legs, writing in a 2022 Instagram post, “I don’t know why these were the cards I was dealt in life, but I can’t change it, so I’m choosing to embrace it and not let it define me.” A native of Nashville, Tate graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2024 before appearing as Julie on the pilot episode of the ABC drama on October 9, 2025. In her obituary, Tate’s family wrote that the actress “never once [made] excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others.” They remembered her as “full of fire” and “a fighter” and wrote, “What she loved the most though was spending time with family and friends, always the life of the party. Her sister was her best friend and her mom was her shining beacon of light.” Tate is survived by her mother, Katerina Kazakos Tate; father, John Daniel Tate; stepfather, Vishnu Jayamohan; and sister, Daniella Tate.
A treasure hunter who found a huge cache of Roman coins slept with them in his car for three days for fear of them being stolen. David Moss, 36, found the hoard in two clay pots in North Wales, U.K. They are expected to be confirmed as the largest find of their kind in the country. The exact location of the find has not been revealed, although according to the BBC, it was made in an area that remains “virtually untouched.” Moss has been hunting for coins for almost a decade. Prior to this, he had found around 2,700 in total over the past 10 years. He thinks these two pots alone could contain between 10,000 and 15,000 coins. Coins were often buried on purpose during times of uncertainty. In some instances, they were never recovered. They have now been turned over to experts at the National Museum Cardiff. It says Moss’ haul is the biggest that they are aware of in Wales. Moss said once he found the coins he was determined to keep them safe. “I just didn’t want to leave it out my sight,” he said. “You’re talking from the times of the druids and the Vikings right through to the Romans,” he added. “I just find it fascinating.
A man who was detained after playing “The Imperial March” from Star Wars during a National Guard parade has sued. Sam O’Hara was briefly detained after he played the iconic John Williams tune from his phone in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11. The American Civil Liberties Union of D.C. filed the lawsuit on his behalf Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleging the detention violated O’Hara’s constitutional rights. The suit is being filed against the District of Columbia, as well as four D.C. cops and a sergeant in the Ohio National Guard. According to the ACLU, O’Hara, 35, had been walking behind the troops as they marched, recording on his phone while playing the song. The suit alleges that a Guard member then “turned around and threatened to call the police officers to ‘handle’ Mr. O’Hara if he did not stop.” O’Hara persisted, the suit alleges, prompting the troops to call local cops. At this point, he was detained for up to 20 minutes while “tightly handcuffed.” The suit alleges: “Government conduct of this sort might have received legal sanction a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. But in the here and now, the First Amendment bars government officials from restraining individuals from recording law enforcement or peacefully protesting.” The Daily Beast has contacted the Ohio National Guard, the District of Columbia, and the Metropolitan Police Department for comment.
A tourist has returned “cursed” volcanic stones that he stole from a Spanish national park after suffering a “major personal tragedy.” He took the stones from the Timanfaya National Park several years ago but gave them back with a letter to the Canary Islands authorities. “I have heard of legends where the removal of volcanic rock from it’s source of origin, brings bad luck and I fear this has befallen me,” he wrote. He added that he’s returning the “few grams of rock” and asks for them to be scattered “outside the visitor centre.” Taking natural elements from the protected park can lead to fines of over $3,000, according to the park’s social networks. But the penalty can be even higher if it’s considered a more serious infraction. “That rock is meaningless in your display case, it’s not a souvenir or raw material for a pendant. It belongs to nature. It sustains the life and culture of our island. Stealing nature is stealing the future,” said a National Park spokeswoman. Many stones and sand have been confiscated from tourists’ luggage at the César Manrique-Lanzarote Airport in Spain in recent years.