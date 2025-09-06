Cheat Sheet
John Candy’s Son Recounts the Moment He Learned His Dad Died
‘SOBBING’
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 09.05.25 11:02PM EDT 
CANADA - MARCH 05: John Candy
CANADA - MARCH 05: John Candy Patti Gower/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Chris Candy, son of legendary actor and comedian John Candy, was 8 years old when the school pastor stepped into his classroom. Having recently sung a “Weird Al” Yankovic song in the school’s talent show, he thought Father Donnie was going to compliment him on his performance. Instead, he “walked with me and my sister down to the rectory,” Candy recounts in an essay for the Toronto Star to coincide with the premiere of a new documentary, John Candy: I Like Me. “We saw our dad’s assistant, Bob Crane, sobbing. We turned the corner into the priest’s office, and my mom was there. She told us that our dad had died.” Chris served as an executive producer alongside his sister Jennifer on the new documentary, which “cracks open” the impact that losing his own father had on a young John Candy. “It was a strange, unique experience that taught me there is not only a genetic inheritance from our parents but a psychological one as well, and that to grow in this lifetime is a process with no end,” Candy wrote. The Planes, Trains, and Automobiles star died at 43 of a heart attack while filming Wagons East in Mexico in 1994. John Candy: I Like Me, which is directed by Colin Hanks—son of Tom Hanks, Candy’s co-star in Splash and Volunteers—hits Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 10.

Read it at The Toronto Star

2
‘Bats**t Crazy’ Hilaria Baldwin Saved Husband‘s Life
IT’S COMPLICATED
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.05.25 8:28PM EDT 
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin’s eldest daughter Ireland has credited her “bats--t” crazy stepmother Hilaria with saving her father’s life in a heartfelt Instagram post ahead of Hilaria’s debut on Dancing with the Stars. “I think if people actually knew her the way I do, they would be quite surprised,” Baldwin wrote about her stepmom, before going on to describe her as “loyal to a fault” and “eccentric and totally bat sh-t crazy (in a fun way)” before adding that she “saved my dad’s life.” “She recognizes and nourishes the parts of my father that are the most compassionate and wonderful. She’s taught him... that it’s never too late to admit you need help and it’s never too late to learn to be kind to yourself,” she wrote. “Hilaria is the reason I am able to have the close relationship with my father that I do.” Alec and Ireland’s relationship made headlines in 2007 after a voicemail of Alec calling his 11-year-old daughter a “rude, thoughtless little pig” was leaked to the press. He has since apologized, and the pair even appear comfortable joking about it, with Ireland even gifting him a pig-shaped grill for Father’s Day.

Read it at Instagram

This All-in-One Face Serum Works to Give Brighter, Smoother, and Firmer-Looking Skin—Now 36% Off
SKIN WIN
AD BY TruSkin
Updated 09.05.25 7:18AM EDT 
Published 09.05.25 12:00AM EDT 
Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum 2oz
TruSkin

Let’s be honest—who doesn’t want to give their skin a little TLC? But with all the products out there, a full routine can feel like it takes up too much time (and counter space). For those who are tired of bathroom clutter, TruSkin has created an all-in-one face serum solution. The Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum combines vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, retinol, and niacinamide to support brighter, smoother, and firmer-looking skin. This powerhouse nighttime serum is intended to eliminate the need for a multi-step skincare routine. And right now, during Lightning Deals, you can get 36% off the 2-ounce bottle.

Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum 2oz
Get the Lightning Deals price until [DATE]
Buy At Amazon$26

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum was designed to complement the Vitamin C Serum when used two to three times per week. TruSkin also offers a sunscreen and face scrub to keep skin fresh day or night. You can check out the highlights below:

Vitamin C Serum 2oz
Formulated to brighten, hydrate, and even skin tone
Buy At Amazon$39

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Sunscreen Serum for Face
Designed to layer seamlessly with your skincare routine
Buy At Amazon$25

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Vitamin C Gentle Face Scrub
The perfect prep step to enhance your serum absorption
Buy At Amazon$20

Free Returns | Free Shipping

3

Alaska Airlines Pilot Who Tried to Cut Plane’s Engines Midflight Pleads Guilty

NO CONTEST
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.05.25 10:49PM EDT 
Joseph David Emerson in Portland, Oregon court
DAVE KILLEN/POOL/via REUTERS

Ex-Alaska Airlines pilot Joseph Emerson will plead no contest to charges related to an October 2023 incident in which he tried to cut the engines of a Horizon Air flight while he was high on mushrooms. Emerson’s attorney, Noah Horst, told CBS News that his client has agreed to the plea in order to atone for his actions and hopefully avoid a harsher sentence. Emerson was coming down from a harrowing experience with psychedelic mushrooms that he’d taken days prior, and had not slept in more than 40 hours when he began the flight from Washington to San Francisco. In the cockpit jumpseat behind the pilot and first officer, Emerson grabbed two red handles that would have activated the plane’s fire suppression system and cut off fuel to its engines. He was subdued by flight crew the plane landed safely in Portland. Emerson faces up to a year in prison, 664 hours of community service, and over $60,000 in restitution.

Read it at CBS

4
Rock Star Dead at 78 After Brief Illness
RIP
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.05.25 5:36PM EDT 
Mark Volman
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Mark Volman, founder of the band behind the 1967 hit song “Happy Together,” has died after a brief and sudden illness, Variety reports. He was 78. Volman grew up in a suburb of Los Angeles in the 1950s and early 1960s, falling in love with music at a young age. Soon after graduating high school in 1965, Volman got together with his friend and founded The Turtles, the band that would top charts two years later with their lush, reverb-heavy rock song, on which Volman sang harmony. “Happy Together” became one of the most-performed songs of the 20th century, often without Volman and Kaylan’s permission, leading to messy legal battles. The one-hit-wonder band broke up in 1970, leading Volman and Kaylan to form the duo Flo & Eddie, touring with Frank Zappa’s Mothers of Invention and making tracks for other rock bands, including T.Rex and Bruce Springsteen. Volman earned his bachelor’s degree in his forties, graduating as valedictorian, and completed an MFA in 1999. Before he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2020, Volman taught music business college courses in Nashville. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Read it at Variety

Writing on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on Paper
NEW DROP
Scouted Staff
Published 09.03.25 2:21PM EDT 
A woman wearing a blue shirt putting her reMarkable Paper Pro Move tablet into her brown shoulder bag.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The way you take notes can make or break your productivity. But let’s be honest: the usual methods don’t cut it. Paper gets messy, disorganized, and lost. Laptops are cumbersome and hinder real collaboration. And phones? Sure, they’re convenient—until the notifications start rolling in and your focus disappears. The solution? Remarkable’s new Paper Pro Move.

This latest innovation from Remarkable offers the same distraction-free experience as its revolutionary Remarkable Paper Pro Tablet (including the brand’s distraction-proof custom operating system) in a smaller size. As Remarkable CEO Phil Hess puts it, “it’s big enough to hold your work, yet small enough to not get in the way.”

Remarkable Paper Pro Move Digital Notebook
See At Remarkable

Its 7.3-inch display packs a punch with bright, deep colors and provides a unique writing experience when paired with Remarkable’s custom-developed markers. The digital ink appears instantly, and every pen stroke has the perfect amount of friction to make it feel like you’re writing on paper.

You can select from built-in templates, including grids, lines, and planners, to make it simple to quickly jot down notes over coffee, in class, or during a meeting. Need more room to write? Just turn the Remarkable Paper Pro Move tablet sideways, and the display rotates automatically. Notes can be converted into text with a tap and sent by email directly from the device. Plus, a mere ten-minute charge provides two weeks of standby battery life or three days of active use. Whether you’re using it for work or as a digital journal, the Remarkable Paper Pro Move is a reliable sidekick you can count on.

5
Soccer Star Neymar is Left Over $1B By Man He Never Met
CURVE BALL
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.05.25 5:19PM EDT 
Published 09.05.25 4:53PM EDT 
SANTOS, BRAZIL - JULY 16: Neymar of Santos celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Brasileirao 2025 match between Santos and Flamengo at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on July 16, 2025 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Rebeca Schumacker/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images)
Neymar, who plays for the state of São Paulo-based team Santos FC, has not commented publicly on the report. Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

A Brazilian businessman, who died at 31, left “all his worldly possessions” worth over $1.1 billion to soccer star Neymar. The Brazilian soccer player, 33, who is already worth $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, allegedly had never even met the unidentified billionaire. The man was reportedly childless and single. The will was formalized at Porto Alegre, a city in the same state the deceased businessman was from, and authenticated on June 12 with allegedly two witnesses present. However, Brazilian courts still need to clear it to confirm Neymar as the sole heir to the fortune, which could potentially face legal complications. Neymar, who plays for the state of São Paulo-based team Santos FC, has not commented publicly on the report. According to local media reports, the billionaire chose Neymar because he “identifies with [him] on a personal level.” The soccer star’s close relationship with his father, Neymar Sr., is said to be the inspiration behind the billionaire’s decision, since it “reminds him of his own late father.”

6
What Anna Wintour Really Thinks About ‘The Devil Wears Prada’
THAT’S ALL
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 09.05.25 4:15PM EDT 

Anna Wintour told The New Yorker what she really thinks about The Devil Wears Prada in a new interview released Friday. The Vogue juggernaut told the publication on the heels of leaving her post as editor-in-chief of American Vogue that the “fashion industry was very sweetly concerned for me about the film, that it was going to paint me in some kind of difficult light,” but she thought it was a “fair shot” overall. The 2006 dramedy and fan-favorite film starring Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt portrayed the fashion world and the terrifying hold that Meryl Streep’s Wintour-esque character Miranda Priestly had on her assistants. Wintour said there was concern that the character, played by Streep, would make her into a “caricature.” Instead, Wintour said she was pleasantly surprised. “First of all, it was Meryl Streep, which was fantastic. And then I went to see the film, and I found it highly enjoyable and very funny,” she said, adding, “it had a lot of humor to it. It had a lot of wit. It had Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. They were all amazing. And, in the end, I thought it was a fair shot.” The film will get the sequel treatment, with all three actresses and more original cast members reprising their roles, set to premiere in May 2026.

Streep and Wintour
John Nacion/20th Century Studios
Read it at The New Yorker

7
American Tourist’s Suitcase Maneuver on Historic Steps Stirs Outrage
STEP TOO FAR
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.05.25 1:01PM EDT 
08 August 2025, France, Paris: Two young people pull trolley suitcases through a street in Paris not far from Notre-Dame Cathedral.
File image Rachel Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images

An American tourist has caused outrage by kicking a suitcase down a long, steep flight of historic steps. Robin Bender can be seen propelling her bag down the stairs in Croatia to the soundtrack of Jess Glynne’sHold My Hand,” in a move that enraged locals and quickly went viral. A flurry of incensed social media users who claimed to be Croatian piled on the woman in the video, saying she embodies why locals dislike tourists, and asking her not to return to Croatia. According to The Sun, the creator of the video, Lena Moriarty, defended the woman, who she said was her mother, saying, “The fact that this has gone viral 4x, accumulated 20 million views and ended up on the Croatian news… All because my mom yeeted her suitcase down the steps.” Newsweek reports that the family claimed they had been in a rush to leave their short-term rental, with Moriarty saying, “The amount of steps in Croatia to get to our Airbnb was insanity. So the only reasonable solution we saw while leaving in a rush was to toss our bags down the stairs.”

Read it at Newsweek

8
Wildlife Influencer Sparks Outrage After Crocodile Stunt
CROC AREA
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.05.25 5:41PM EDT 
Published 09.05.25 3:16PM EDT 
Mike Holston holding a crocodile in Queensland, Australia.
@therealtarzann/ Instagram

American influencer Mike Holston—known online as “The Real Tarzann”—has sparked outrage after posting a video of himself getting bitten by a crocodile in Queensland, Australia. The viral video, which racked up over 800,000 views within a day, shows Holston chasing and wrestling a freshwater crocodile in what he calls “croc territory.” The clip then shows blood gushing from the influencer’s arm as he holds the crocodile. “He got a good piece of my arm,” Holston says, showing off the injury. The Community Representation of Crocodiles released a statement deeming Holston’s behavior reckless and illegal. “We’ve had many people reach out about this video. It has been reported to the Queensland Government many times,” the statement says. The Nature Conservation Act 1992 lists freshwater crocodiles as a vulnerable species, and it is an offense to take or kill crocodiles in the northeastern Australian state. “In a depraved attempt to boost his platform, Holston uses animals as props for content, regularly provoking them and engaging them in reckless, hazardous stunts,” wrote People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in a 2024 article responding to what it described as an “unlicensed roadside zoo” operated by Holston in Temecula, California. “Since I was a kid, I wanted to come to Australia,” Holston proclaims in the viral crocodile video. Earlier this year, another American influencer, Sam Jones, faced calls for deportation from Australia after she posted a video of herself stealing a baby wombat from its mother.

Read it at Daily Mail

Take Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Labor Day Sale
BUZZ-WORTHY DEALS
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.25.25 3:37PM EDT 
Published 08.25.25 3:33PM EDT 
A collection of vibrators and other sex toys on an orange background. There is phone to show that some of the toys can be controlled remotely.
Lovehoney

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Is there a better way to spend a long weekend than tangled in your sheets with a brand-new toy working its magic? Lovehoney—an award-winning sexual wellness retailer—is turning up the heat with its epic Labor Day sale. Score up to 70 percent off premium sex toys, lingerie, and bondage for a limited time. This includes plenty of options for solo or partnered play, including some of our favorite picks below.

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator
30% Off
Buy At Lovehoney

The head of the penis has over 5,000 nerve endings, and the Blowmotion knows how to tease every last one of them. This advanced masturbator heats up to 104°F to mimic the feel of oral sex. Switch between six vibration patterns and three intensities to play exactly how you or your partner wants.

Lovehoney Silencer Whisper Quiet Classic Vibrator
50% Off
Buy At Lovehoney

Loud toys can be a buzzkill if you’re trying to be discreet, but this seven-inch vibrator is whisper-quiet. Its wide, rounded tip is perfect for teasing, while the ribbed shaft sinks deep. With three speeds and four patterns, this vibrator lets you build, tease, and indulge your fantasies, pushing you closer with every pulse. One night with this toy, and you’ll be coming back for more.

Whether you’re looking for a new sidekick for solo sessions or something to dial up partnered play, Lovehoney’s Labor Day sale has you covered.

9
Star, 50, Says His Kids Have Shunned Him After Nude Scene
THE NAKED TRUTH
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.05.25 11:49AM EDT 
Andrew Lincoln.
Andrew Lincoln. JC Olivera/Getty Images

The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln, 50, has an exposing scene in an upcoming TV show that his kids aren’t too happy about. His children, Arthur, 15, and Matilda, 17, whom he shares with wife Gael Anderson, have not spoken to him after he warned them in advance about the scene. “I said to Arthur: ‘How would you feel about me pleasuring myself on national television?’ And he said: ‘What do you think?’” he shared in an interview with The Times. In the ITV thriller Coldwater, which has a Sept. 14 release date, his character is caught masturbating in the shower by his wife, played by Indira Varma. “My children haven’t talked to me since I did the job,” said Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes on the zombie apocalypse show. “My son just said: ‘Can you just not have waited for three years until I was through school?’” But his children aren’t the only ones who won’t be tuning into the raunchy scene; Lincoln said he avoids watching himself on screen, with those duties delegated to his wife. “Look, I’m just thrilled that people are still asking me to get naked at 50,” Lincoln said. Lincoln plays a middle-aged man in London, who’s a stay-at-home father who is “secretly raging at his life.” According to the show’s synopsis, “his failure to intervene in a violent confrontation in a playground brings his identity crisis to a head,” thus causing him to move his family to a rural Scottish town eponymously named “Coldwater.” This show marks Lincoln’s return to U.K. TV after a 15-year hiatus.

10
‘Home Alone’ Star: John Candy Knew My Dad Was a ‘Monster’
FATHER FIGURE
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.05.25 3:00PM EDT 
Published 09.05.25 12:38PM EDT 
Uncle Buck
Universal

Macaulay Culkin has opened up about seeing the late John Candy as a “paternal” presence. Speaking in Colin Hanks’ new documentary, John Candy: I Like Me, the Home Alone actor spoke about Candy being very different to his father. Culkin, now 45, starred with Candy in the 1989 comedy film Uncle Buck when he was nine. “I remember John caring when not a lot of people did,” Culkin, 45, recalled in the documentary, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday. Over the years, Culkin has been open about his adverse relationship with his father, Christopher “Kit” Culkin, 80. “He beat our spirits down,” the actor told New York Magazine in 2001. Earlier this year, Macaulay Culkin appeared on the Sibling Revelry podcast with Kate and Oliver Hudson, where he revealed that he hasn’t spoken to his father in nearly thirty years. In the documentary—a tribute to Candy, who died of a heart attack at 43 and also appeared with Culkin in 1990’s Home Alone—the former child star describes his father as a “monster,” but remembers Candy as someone who was “looking out for him.” John Candy: I Like Me is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on October 10.

Read it at PEOPLE

