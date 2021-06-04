Alaska Airlines’ Uniform Policy Discriminates Against Nonbinary Flight Attendants, ACLU Says
‘ANTIQUATED’
The American Civil Liberties Union is urging Alaska Airlines to change its uniform policy after a Seattle-based nonbinary flight attendant and flight attendant instructor said the dress code often leads to workers being misgendered. The uniform policy apparently requires flight attendants to adhere to either a “male” or a “female” set of dress and grooming standards. In a letter sent out to the airline company Friday, the ACLU claimed that the policy breaks a Washington state law meant to protect people from discrimination over gender identity, and are urging the company to change its dress code.
“When I work as a flight attendant, I am forced into one of two standards, often for up to four days at a time,” flight attendant Justin Wetherell said. “I am willing to follow all of the elements of the uniform policy for professional attire, as I do when I work as an instructor, but I don’t want to be forced into a binary uniform that excludes me and leads to me being misgendered at work.” “[Alaska Airlines] professes to create a welcoming environment for all employees. It’s time to change this antiquated uniform policy, both in order to make good on this commitment and to end the discrimination I face along with many other employees,” they added.